DLF in talks with multiple entities to sell iconic Aspinwall in Kochi

DLF’s official response comes after Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar said on May 24 that the group was looking to sell the Aspinwall property to the Coast Guard. “Handing over Aspinwall House to the Coast Guard is not ideal,” the Kochi mayor had said, pointing out that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had taken an interest personally to purchase the property for the Kerala government.

“DLF’s decision to sell Aspinwall House for a higher price to the Coast Guard is in line with its narrow commercial interests,” Anilkumar had said.

According to sources, Lulu Group founder Yusuffali M A could be among the players keen to acquire Aspinwall House. Interestingly, Yusuffali was involved in another real estate deal with DLF in Kochi. In 2015, the Lulu Group purchased DLF’s 3.79 acres at Marine Drive for Rs 111 crore.

Yusuffali is also a big patron of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, contributing an average of Rs 2-3 crore for every edition of the contemporary art exhibition.

A Lulu spokesperson, however, said there are no immediate plans to buy the famed property. “Right now, we don’t have any such plans,” he said.

Meanwhile, a source with the Coast Guard said the talks with DLF are in the early stages. “It is true that DLF has plans to sell the property to the Coast Guard. However, the discussion is in its initial stage,” said a Coast Guard official.