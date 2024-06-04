Kerala

Reconciliation deal signed for release of Abdul Rahim from jail

Rahim was imprisoned around 18 years ago for the accidental murder of Anas, the disabled son of his sponsor.
Abdul Rahim
Abdul RahimPhoto | Express
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The legal team of Abdul Rahim, the Kozhikode native imprisoned in Saudi Arabia, has signed a reconciliation agreement with the opposing party, marking a major step towards expediting his release.

Rahim was imprisoned around 18 years ago for the accidental murder of Anas, the disabled son of his sponsor. Anas’ heirs signed the agreement after receiving a cheque for 1.5 million Saudi riyals (Rs 3,32 crore), which was handed over to the Saudi governorate. The agreement includes a pardon for Rahim in exchange for the payment.

With the agreement signed, the necessary documents, including the original cheque, will be submitted to the governorate or the court as required, concluding all formal transactions. The Abdul Rahim Assistance Committee in Riyadh has indicated that further steps for his release will follow court instructions.

