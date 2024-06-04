Reconciliation deal signed for release of Abdul Rahim from jail

Rahim was imprisoned around 18 years ago for the accidental murder of Anas, the disabled son of his sponsor. Anas’ heirs signed the agreement after receiving a cheque for 1.5 million Saudi riyals (Rs 3,32 crore), which was handed over to the Saudi governorate. The agreement includes a pardon for Rahim in exchange for the payment.

With the agreement signed, the necessary documents, including the original cheque, will be submitted to the governorate or the court as required, concluding all formal transactions. The Abdul Rahim Assistance Committee in Riyadh has indicated that further steps for his release will follow court instructions.