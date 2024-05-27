Abdul Rahim to be freed from jail in June

Abdul was 26 when he moved to Saudi Arabia from Feroke, Kozhikode, in search of better employment opportunities. He started working as a driver and caretaker for a Saudi citizen’s partially paralysed son who relied on a special device for breathing and eating. In 2006, a tragic incident occurred when the agitated boy struggled with Abdul. This led to the accidental dislodging of the boy’s medical device, causing him to faint and subsequently die.

For this, Abdul has been in prison for nearly two decades. His case had garnered significant attention and support from the Indian and Malayali communities worldwide. A major crowdfunding campaign was launched to raise the ‘blood money’ required for his release.

A total of Rs 47 crore has been accumulated, with 15 million Saudi Riyals (approximately Rs 34 crore) deposited into the Indian Embassy’s account. The next step involves issuing a certified cheque in the name of the Riyadh criminal court’s chief justice, which will be presented to the Riyadh government. An agreement will be signed by both parties and the court will review the documentation before officially releasing Abdul.