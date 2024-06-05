BJP’s Christian outreach strategy comes a cropper in Kerala

“What we saw is that voters had no qualms in supporting BJP candidates as long as they have independent credentials outside party circles,” said K M Sajad Ibrahim, political analyst, and professor, the department of political science, Kerala University.

Following Suresh Gopi’s win in Thrissur, the talk was that Syrian Christians voted for BJP, aiding his victory. “I don’t think the community would vote en masse to a BJP candidate. Suresh Gopi’s victory is mostly due to his individual appeal. This is also true for the fight to the finish shown by Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Thiruvananthapuram,” he said.

Traditionally, the Syro-Malabar Catholics, who make up 23.46 lakh (38.20% of Christians in the state), are considered close to the Congress. Though there have been some public utterances, and meetings of the Church heads with the BJP leadership, the results from central Kerala clearly show that there is no worrying erosion of the Congress vote bank in this Lok Sabha elections.