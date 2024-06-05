Terrible Tuesday for Kerala Congress(M), Rajya Sabha seat under cloud

The result has come as a significant blow to KC(M), for which retaining the constituency was not only a matter of pride but also crucial for its political standing, especially with Jose’s term in the Rajya Sabha set to expire on July 1. Now, it appears unlikely KC(M) will even secure a seat in the upper house.

Essentially, it is facing the possibility of having no representation in the Parliament. The LS poll outcome does not impact KC(M)’s status as a recognised party but will have a significant political impact. The party also failed to impact the results of Pathanamthitta and Idukki constituencies, sparking speculations that its previous victory was solely due to UDF’s support.

Terming the defeat “part of a larger political wave in Kerala”, Jose said it doesn’t necessarily reflect the party’s overall strength. “The voters primarily focused on bringing down the NDA government, prompting them to support the Congress-led front. We will analyse all other reasons for our defeat,” Jose said.

The KC(M) leadership is cognizant of the anti-incumbency sentiment against the Pinarayi government, which played a role in turning away its voter base, particularly Christians.

Capitalising on the situation, UDF is expected to initiate efforts to woo KC(M) back into its fold.