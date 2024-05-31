Kerala Congress(M) confident of securing RS seat from LDF

According to KC(M) leaders, the CPM has not officially communicated any decision regarding the party’s demand for an RS berth. “LDF will decide the seat allocation. There is no final decision yet on whether we will get the seat or not. If a favourable political scenario emerges after the polls, our demand might be granted,” said a top leader of KC(M).

A Rajya Sabha seat is important for Jose irrespective of the outcome of the results in Kottayam Lok Sabha constituency. Lopez Mathew, KC(M) district president and MP Thomas Chazhikadan’s election committee convenor, expressed confidence that the party will win the Kottayam LS seat with sizeable lead in four out of seven assembly segments.

“We anticipate winning margins in Vaikom, Ettumanoor, Kaduthuruthy, and Pala assembly segments. The competition in Piravom was close, with either KC(M) or UDF expected to get a narrow margin. We do not anticipate a lead in Kottayam and Puthuppally,” Lopez said.

On the other hand, the UDF claims it will lead in six assembly segments, with a close race in Vaikom. “We are confident of securing a significant margin in Puthuppally, Kottayam, and Piravom, while expecting satisfactory leads in Ettumanoor, Kaduthuruthy, and Pala. UDF candidate Francis George will win by a huge margin in Kottayam, as it is a UDF stronghold,” said Nattakom Suresh, DCC president, Kottayam.

KC(M) leaders believe that if the INDIA bloc forms government at the Centre, Jose could secure a ministerial position, which necessitates him retaining the Rajya Sabha seat.

Meanwhile, the CPM is reportedly considering offering the chairmanship of the Kerala Administrative Reforms Commission, a cabinet-rank post previously held by V S Achuthanandan, to KC(M).

Another position being mooted for Jose K Mani is the vice chairman of the Kerala State Planning Board. However, for the past eight years, this post has been held by CPM-leaning personalities close to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Party leaders feel that the vice-chairman post of the Planning Board is a better offer than the chairmanship of the Administrative Reforms Commission, given Jose K Mani's background as a former banking professional.