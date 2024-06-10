Rajeev Chandrasekhar says he has 100-day agenda for Thiruvananthapuram despite election loss

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha polls against Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram, announced on Monday that he has planned a 100-day agenda for the Kerala capital region.

"To all those who voted for me in these elections, I had said that as soon as PM @narendramodi ji assumes office as PM for the 3rd term, we will start working on the problems & issues of the people of #Thiruvananthapuram.