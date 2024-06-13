Kuwait fire tragedy: Pall of gloom descends on Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA: The hopes and dreams of six families were shattered in Kerala's Pathanamthitta when news arrived that their kin were among the victims of a devastating fire in southern Kuwait.
Like every other youth in the NRI hub, Pandalam native Akash Sasidharan Nair (31) went to the Middle East to make a better living for his family. His family was initially settled in Delhi. When Akash was only 6-years-old, his father passed away, and they moved to Pandalam. After the death of his father, his mother, who depended on a modest income from a job at a local medical shop, had to bear the responsibility of bringing up him and his elder sister.
Akash, who was in the construction field for eight years, was set to return to his hometown in August after two years. Marriage discussions were also underway for him.
However, a pall of gloom descended on his house at Mudiyoorkonam, after the family came to know about the devastating tragedy.
Aggravating the pain of the family, Akash’s body is yet to be located and identified. Saumya Santosh, the local councillor and Akash’s former teacher said they are waiting for a confirmation. "His body isn’t among those at the hospital. We’ve made local contacts through a friend of Akash, and a search is ongoing," she said.
Other victims have been identified as Sibin T Abraham, 31, from Keezhvayppur; Thomas C Oommen, 37, from Thiruvalla; and Saju Varghese, 56, from Attachakkal, Konni. Also, Mathew George from Niranam who is currently staying in Pandanadu in Alappuzha district is reportedly among the victims.
P V Muraleedharan from Vazhamuttom had worked in Kuwait for over three decades and was planning to return home permanently soon. Saju Varghese from Konni had been in Kuwait for 22 years and was preparing to come home for his younger daughter’s school admission.
The tragedy has left the district numb, with families and communities struggling to come to terms with the grief.