Kuwait fire tragedy: Pall of gloom descends on Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA: The hopes and dreams of six families were shattered in Kerala's Pathanamthitta when news arrived that their kin were among the victims of a devastating fire in southern Kuwait.

Like every other youth in the NRI hub, Pandalam native Akash Sasidharan Nair (31) went to the Middle East to make a better living for his family. His family was initially settled in Delhi. When Akash was only 6-years-old, his father passed away, and they moved to Pandalam. After the death of his father, his mother, who depended on a modest income from a job at a local medical shop, had to bear the responsibility of bringing up him and his elder sister.

Akash, who was in the construction field for eight years, was set to return to his hometown in August after two years. Marriage discussions were also underway for him.

However, a pall of gloom descended on his house at Mudiyoorkonam, after the family came to know about the devastating tragedy.