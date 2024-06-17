CPM to probe vote erosion in Lok Sabha elections

The CPM is likely to hold a special probe or an inquiry by a party commission in places where the margin of defeat was too high. The state secretariat will recommend further action in its report to the state committee.

The decision was taken by the CPM state secretariat that met in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday to mark the beginning of the five-day leadership meet of the party.

Increase in the BJP’s vote share and the saffron party winning one seat should be viewed seriously, feels the CPM. Unlike in the past, left votes have gone to the BJP, observed the party.

The two day secretariat meet, followed by the three-day state committee meet is expected to come up with immediate measures to revive the party machinery ahead of the local body polls next year.

The secretariat will look into reports from constituency and district committees on LDF performance in the election.

The meetings being held in the presence of national leaders are expected to look into reason that led to the erosion of party’s base votes even in its strongholds. In a marked difference from the usual scenario, this time around the party has acknowledged an urgent need for course correction.

A slew of leaders including state secretary M V Govindan have pointed at the need to identify lapses.

The state leadership is expected to discuss possible lapses in candidate selection, election campaigning centred around CAA and finally reasons for vote erosion.