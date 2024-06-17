Kerala Congress (Joseph)’s wait for official party symbol is set to end soon

Currently, the faction does not have the privilege to an exclusive election symbol, which it must select from a list of ‘free symbols’ provided by the EC. The party is eager to retain the ‘autorickshaw’, the symbol that brought it victory in Kottayam. However, a final decision on the party symbol will be made at the state high-power committee meeting in Kottayam on Monday, party leaders said.

The faction faced significant challenges early in the campaign due to the lack of a symbol. It’s chief opponent, Thomas Chazhikadan, of the KC (Mani) faction, looked to press the advantage by emphasizing his symbol, the two leaves, in his campaign.

‘Emotional connect’

According to the EC, a party is granted state party status if it wins a Lok Sabha seat allocated to the state during a general election. Success in Kottayam has seen the rank and file develop a strong emotional connect with the auto-rickshaw symbol, pointing out KC (Joseph) leaders. “With state-party status assured, we will write to the Election Commission to place a request for our preferred symbol. The Monday’s meeting will decide on the symbol,” said working chairman P C Thomas.

In the 2021 assembly election, KC (Joseph) candidates contested under the ‘farmer-driving-a-tractor’ symbol, following its merger with the KC faction led by Thomas. All ten candidates fielded by KC fought on this symbol, although the candidate for Changanassery had to opt for the ‘coconut trees’ symbol after an independent placed a request for the ‘farmer-driving-a-tractor’ symbol, resulting in a stalemate. In the 2020 local-body polls, the EC allotted the ‘drum’ symbol to the faction, naming it Kerala Congress (M) PJJ.