Lobbying intensifies in Congress for Palakkad and Chelakkara seats

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for byelections to seats rendered vacant following the Lok Sabha elections, lobbying is on in the Congress for the Chelakkara and Palakkad assembly berths. The Congress state leadership is yet to hold talks on the byelections, including the one likely in Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. Preliminary-level talks on byelections are expected in the state executive committee meeting on Thursday.

Ramya Haridas, 38, who tasted defeat at the hands of CPM’s K Radhakrishnan in the Alathur LS constituency, is a serious contender for the reserved Chelakkara seat. Though posters appeared in Chelakkara against her, the party is keen on projecting her as its candidate. However, some in the Congress feel she might prove detrimental to the ministerial prospects of another senior leader from the SC community, A P Anil Kumar, the Wandoor MLA.

“If Ramya wins from Chelakkara, she has every chance of emerging as a minister in a possible UDF cabinet after the 2026 assembly elections, as she is a woman candidate and hails from the SC community. This might hamper the prospects of Anil, the most trusted lieutenant of national general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal in Kerala,” a Congress leader told TNIE.

The most prominent among other hopefuls in Chelakkara is K B Sasikumar, son of former Chelakkara MLA K K Balakrishnan. Currently KPCC secretary, Sasikumar lost to Radhakrishnan in the 2011 assembly elections. Other names include K V Dasan, a former district panchayat president, and Sivan Veettikunnu, a local panchayat leader.