Kerala HC issues notice to CM Pinarayi Vijayan, daughter in CMRL case

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Tuesday issued notices to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter Veena T on the appeal filed by Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan, against the Vigilance Court's order rejecting his plea for a Vigilance probe in the alleged financial transactions between CMRL and Exalogic Solution Pvt Ltd.

When the petition came up for hearing, an advocate stated that Advocate Gilbert George Correya was taking notice for R1 (Pinarayi Vijayan) and R7 ( Veena Thaikandiyil). Justice K Babu noted this and also issued notice to CMRL and Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd.

The Vigilance court had rejected MLA's petition citing that the documents produced by Kuzhalnadan couldn’t prove the allegations.

There was no prima facie evidence to support the allegations and hence petition didn’t fall within the ambit of the Prevention of Corruption Act.