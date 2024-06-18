Kerala HC issues notice to CM Pinarayi Vijayan, daughter in CMRL case

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Tuesday issued notices to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter Veena T on the appeal filed by Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan, against the Vigilance Court's order rejecting his plea for a Vigilance probe in the alleged financial transactions between CMRL and Exalogic Solution Pvt Ltd.
When the petition came up for hearing, an advocate stated that Advocate Gilbert George Correya was taking notice for R1 (Pinarayi Vijayan) and R7 ( Veena Thaikandiyil). Justice K Babu noted this and also issued notice to CMRL and Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd.
The Vigilance court had rejected MLA's petition citing that the documents produced by Kuzhalnadan couldn’t prove the allegations.
There was no prima facie evidence to support the allegations and hence petition didn’t fall within the ambit of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
In his revision petition, Kuzhalnadan stated that the Vigilance Court had given the order without examining the evidence produced by him in detail.
The petition was filed based on the findings of the interim settlement board of the Income Tax Department. The Board found that CMRL had made payments to Exalogic Solutions, a defunct company owned by Veena, without receiving any service.
The court will hear the matter on July 2. Meanwhile, the court decided to hear the petition filed by Gireesh Babu of Kalamassery, who died during the pendency of the case, on the same matter on July 3.
The petition was against the order of Vigilance Court, Muvattupuzha rejecting his plea for a probe in the CMRL pay-off case. While pending the case, Gireesh Babu passed away. Subsequently, the court-appointed Akhil Vijay, a High Court lawyer, as amicus curiae to argue for and on behalf of the petitioner.