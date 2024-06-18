'Whether I will contest or not will be party's decision': CPI's Annie Raja on Wayanad by-poll

WAYANAD: After the Congress party announced Priyanka Gandhi's candidature from Wayanad for Lok Sabha by-poll, Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Annie Raja, who contested the seat earlier against Rahul Gandhi, said that the decision on her candidature will be with the party.

She also batted for more women representation in Parliament and expressed happiness that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has named a female candidate for the seat.

"Rahul Gandhi and Congress have decided and announced that they will retain Raebareli and leave Wayanad. Whether I will contest or not from Wayanad again will be the decision of my party. Elections have not been announced so far, so we have plenty of time to discuss the candidate in the party and among the LDF," Annie Raja told ANI.