Rahul Gandhi retains Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat; Priyanka to make poll debut from Wayanad

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced on Monday that party leader Rahul Gandhi will vacate the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat and retain his seat from Rae Bareli.

Kharge also announced that Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat vacated by her brother, thereby marking her electoral debut.

Rahul Gandhi had won both from Wayanad and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituencies and had to vacate one of the seats within 14 days of the Lok Sabha results, which came out on June 4.

Following the announcement, Rahul Gandhi said his doors were always open for the people of Wayanad and that the constituency would effectively have two MPs through him and his sister.

"Priyanka Gandhi is going to fight the elections and I am confident that she is going to win the elections. The people of Wayanad can think that they have two members of Parliament; one is my sister and the other is me. My doors are always open for the people of Wayanad, I love every single person in Wayanad," Rahul said.