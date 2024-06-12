Rahul Gandhi spearheaded Congress revival, provided 'moral, philosophical' leadership: Gaurav Gogoi

NEW DELHI: Crediting Rahul Gandhi with the revival of the Congress, party MP Gaurav Gogoi says he not only provided "moral and philosophical" leadership to the party but also set the narrative for the Lok Sabha polls which was reflected in the results.

In an interaction with PTI editors, Gogoi recalled former Congress president Sonia Gandhi's "we will overcome" message at the Udaipur 'chintan shivir' of the party in May, 2022, to assert that the party had come a long way on the road to revival and was determined to move forward on that path.

"You must remember the journey of the Congress since 2021 when we had done very poorly -- we had done poorly in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, in the 2021 assembly elections, we had lost in Assam and Kerala. The BJP was on an upswing. We organised the 'chintan shivir (brainstorming conclave)' in Udaipur as we were 'chintit (worried)'," he said.

Gogoi, who won the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat in Assam with a margin of 1.44 lakh votes, pointed out that the then president Sonia Gandhi in her speech at the end of the 'shivir' had to state that 'we will overcome' thrice, which reflected the party's mindset at that time.

"If you look from that time and see our position now, we have come a long way and we have to go even further," he asserted.

He said that following the 'chintan shivir', one has to see the Congress revival was being closely associated with Rahul Gandhi.

"The Congress asked him (Gandhi) to do a yatra (Bharat Jodo Yatra). He walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir for about 4,000 km from September 2022, to January 2023, the results of which we saw in the Karnataka polls. Then he was requested to do another yatra, this was after losing Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, and in an environment that was prevailing in the run up to the Ayodhya temple consecration ceremony," Gogoi said.

"What were the issues in these elections - democracy, Constitution, caste census, Agnipath. Who brought these issues in our narrative? The main role of bringing these issues to the forefront was that of Rahul ji. So, he gave us a moral and philosophical leadership," he said.