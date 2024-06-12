I planned for A-plus BJP but got B-minus BJP campaign, say Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi

Gogoi said Jorhat for many reasons was an important election for the BJP, for Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and for his own political plans.

"There are many important reasons for our victory. The Congress gained the trust of the people because the dissatisfaction was always there.

Because the factors that went against BJP at the national level in UP, Rajasthan. The same factors worked in Assam," he said.

Gogoi's previous constituency Koliabor, which he had represented twice since 2014, ceased to exist following delimitation of constituencies, and Koliabor was renamed Kaziranga.

To make matters worse, he was told by the party high command just 30 days before the elections to contest from Jorhat, a Congress bastion-turned-BJP stronghold that has been won twice by the BJP -- by a margin of 82,000 votes in 2019 and by a margin of 1 lakh votes in 2014.

This time, however, Gaurav Gogoi triumphed over BJP's incumbent MP Topon Gogoi.

Both the Gogois are from the Ahom community, which make up 32 per cent of the voters in Jorhat.

The constituency is made up of 10 Assembly segments, of which the Congress had won only two, one by an opposition Independent and the rest were with BJP -- an indication of the uphill battle that Gaurav Gogoi faced.

Incidentally, Kaziranga was won by the BJP with a margin of over 2.4 lakh votes.

"I must say it was a difficult election. Out of 14 constituencies in Assam, my constituency was most radically altered -- in terms of demography and geography. Every other constituency did undergo change because of the delimitation.

"But it was slightly less significant in terms of geography and demography. Mine went through a radical change. And I did not know from where I would be contesting. While I continued to be the MP from the old constituency, it was splintered and I had no idea where to go," he said.

Gogoi, who was deputy leader of the Congress in the outgoing Lok Sabha, said the central election committee of the Congress decided he would contest from Jorhat in mid-March.

Had his father, three-time Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi, been alive, he would have given guidance in the campaign and familiarised him with the grassroots workers of the constituency, Gogoi said.

"I may know the senior leaders, but I don't know the grassroots workers. I don't know the organisation. I used to go for small panchayat level meetings, collecting (phone) numbers during my campaigning. Because I needed to know who were the people who will spread our message in every nook and corner, who are the people who will take forward our publicity material."

That familiarisation period would have been much shorter had his father been there, he said.

"I remembered him, he had the can-do spirit. I think with that spirit, I entered the election and I conducted myself the way he would have conducted -- with lot of aggression but at the same time maintaining the dignity of Assam and politics," he said.

Had his father been alive "we would have a celebratory hug", Gogoi said.