Kuwait fire tragedy: Kerala CM writes to PM Modi on denial of political clearance to Veena George

The Chief Minister underscored that political or other extraneous factors should not hinder the issuance of political clearances in critical situations, noting that the request was made in accordance with the cabinet secretariat's guidelines.

The tragic fire in Kuwait claimed 49 lives, including 24 from Kerala, prompting the Kerala government to convene a special cabinet meeting to facilitate relief efforts and dispatch Minister Veena George. However, her journey was halted at the Cochin International Airport due to the Centre's failure to respond to the sanction request.