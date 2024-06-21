Appeasement remark: SDPI seeks Vellappally Natesan’s apology

KOCHI: SDPI state president Muvattupuzha Ashraf Moulavi on Thursday sought a public apology from SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan for his “communal statement ” and for claiming that the LDF and UDF were appeasing minority communities, especially Muslims.

Moulavi, who was speaking to reporters, “invited” Vellappally to a public debate on the issue, and said his statements were against social justice and would adversely affect the Ezhava community.

“Vellappally is a communal-minded person and his recent comments are on the lines of Sangh parivar ideologies. His sole aim is to yield the gain from successive governments both at the Centre and in the state,” said Moulavi, and alleged that the probe by central agencies and the political future of his son (Thushar Vellappally) were forcing the SNDP supremo to toe the Sangh parivar line.

“While on the one hand, Vellappally is the chairman of the Renaissance Protection Forum, on the other, he is the murderer of social justice,” Moulavi said.

Training his guns on the LDF government, Moulavi said, “Some of the government’s stand gave room for communalism. The LDF government hoped the polarisation would reflect positively in the LS polls, but it did not happen.”