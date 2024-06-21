Coliform bacteria confirmed in water samples of DLF flats

“Forty-six samples from various sources of drinking water, including tanks, borewells, domestic taps, wells and water supplied by tanker lorries, were sent for testing. The presence of bacteria was detected in several of the 19 samples for which initial results have been received,” Health Minister Veena George said on Thursday, adding that the water sources have been super chlorinated under the supervision of the health department.

The chlorine levels of the water will be tested and evaluated, she added.

Meanwhile, the Kakkanad medical officer issued a notice to the DLF New Town Heights residents’ association under various sections of the Kerala Public Health Act, 2023.

“Samples from people undergoing treatment have been sent to the Regional Public Health Lab and NIV Alappuzha for testing. Three more drinking water samples were tested today for bacteriological analysis,” she added.

According to data collected by the department and local authorities, as many as 492 people have been affected by diarrheal diseases, including four fresh cases on Thursday.