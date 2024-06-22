First-ever ‘Pinarayi Vijayan audit’ marks CPM’s new style

A veteran leader, who’s no longer active in leadership, was under tremendous pressure to urge the central leadership to intervene. He refused, as he felt he would be isolated within the party, a fear not without grounds.

Nearly five years down the lane, the just-concluded state committee meet that reviewed the 2024 LS poll outcome, witnessed severe criticism against Pinarayi, an unprecedented and rare phenomenon in the party since he took over as the CPM state secretary in 1998. Pinarayi has never had to face any flak from within, except from his bête noire VS Achuthanandan.

This time, at least 4-5 leaders attending the meeting directly attacked the CM for his style of functioning and autocratic approach that alienated people. Pinarayi chose not to respond, yet another first in the party.

Briefing the media, CPM state secretary M V Govindan, while maintaining an eerie silence over the severe flak Pinarayi faced, said the party will set priorities for the government - an indirect admission of how the government had got its priorities all wrong, resulting in LDF’s poll debacle.

In what appears to be another first, the party is showing some semblance of control over the government and its captain. In many ways, the first-ever ‘Pinarayi’ audit by the party could mark the beginning of a new era in CPM.

Soon after taking up the state secretary’s role, Govindan attempted to exercise some control over the government, but it didn’t prove too effective. Pinarayi remained the unquestionable leader of both the CPM and the Left government.

During his first term, Pinarayi drew flak at many CPI meets, even being termed “dhoti-clad Modi”. However, it’s the first time the CPM has taken it up in such a public manner. ‘CM and his 19 shadows’ was how one of the leaders described Pinarayi and his cabinet at the CPM meet.

“It’s true there was some reluctance to point fingers at Pinarayi at one point in time. However, it needs to be done at some point or other. Criticism and self-criticism are a routine affair for communist parties. It’s not a personal attack per se,” explained a senior leader.