Bus diverts route to avoid Tamil Nadu inspections, ends in accident

The bus is registered in Nagaland where taxes are low. A police officer said several interstate buses registered in low-tax states have changed routes after Tamil Nadu began enforcing strict rules on permits and halting interstate buses travelling through the state.

“The norm applied to Kerala-registered buses too. Following discussions between Kerala and TN officials, it was decided to allow Kerala buses to pass through the state. However, in this case, the bus is registered in Nagaland,” the officer said.

The bus was running four hours late, said Abhinav. “We were informed of the diversion and the delay before the journey,” he said.

Reportedly, around 100 private buses operate interstate services from Kerala, including on the busy Kochi-Bengaluru route. Barring a few, all are registered in states with lower tax rates, the police officer said.