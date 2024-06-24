Delay in finalising alignment keeps Thiruvananthapuram metro project in limbo

However, the state government later decided to assign KMRL as the state's implementing agency for all metro projects. In response to suggestions about a LightTram metro for the capital city, KMRL MD Loknath Behera told TNIE it was merely a vendor proposal. He said, “The capital city qualifies for a conventional metro as per the Centre’s metro policy. We have presented five different alignments for the government to choose from, and we will be able to finalise the DPR once the alignments are confirmed.”

KMRL has submitted a preliminary DPR based on one of the alignments proposed by DMRC. According to DMRC’s estimates, the proposed conventional metro in the capital will cost approximately Rs 11,560 crore.

Behera explained that they studied various proposals to change the alignments and have suggested four additional options for the state government, emphasising that progress will be swift once the alignment is settled.

The capital’s escalating traffic and insufficient transportation infrastructure continue to pose challenges to residents in one of the state’s fastest-growing cities. Many have expressed discontent with the metro project’s planning. The Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industries (TCCI) has voiced strong opposition against KMRL.

TCCI President S N Reghuchandran Nair announced plans to address the issue with the Centre, stating, “We are unaware of the project details and believe that KMRL is attempting to derail the metro project in the capital to allocate funds for expanding the metro networks in Kochi. We urge the government to assign the responsibility for implementing the metro rail project in the capital to DMRC. We met MP M K Raghavan and he also expressed concern regarding the metro project in Kozhikode. We will meet Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor and ask him to raise our concerns with the Centre.”

TCCI intends to propose an underground metro for the capital. Rs 11,560 cr - Cost of the proposed conventional metro in the capital as per Delhi Metro Rail Corp’s estimates