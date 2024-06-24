Kerala Class 11 seat row: Student unions continue protest against state government

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The members of KSU and MSF on Monday continued their protest across the state against the alleged shortage of plus-one (Class 11) seats in schools in the northern Malabar region of Kerala, with the agitation turning violent in some places.

Kerala Students' Union (KSU) and the Muslim Students' Federation (MSF) are the student wings of the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League, respectively.

The student outfits held the protest marches as opposition parties in the Kerala Assembly came down heavily on the Left government over the issue.

The opposition accused the government of failing to resolve the matter related to the alleged shortage of plus-one seats in schools in northern Kerala.

As the matter was being discussed in the House, a section of KSU and MSF members marched towards the Legislative Assembly complex here but were stopped by the police.

The police resorted to using water cannons to disperse the KSU members who attempted to jump barricades.