Plus-I seat shortage: Kerala govt to hold talks with student outfits on June 25

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Faced with protests from student organisations, including CPM-affiliated SFI, over the alleged Plus-I seat shortage in districts such as Malappuram, the state government has decided to hold talks with the protesting outfits on Tuesday to allay concerns over admissions.
General Education Minister V Sivankutty’s offer for talks came on the eve of the commencement of Plus-I classes in 2,076 schools on Monday. As per official statistics, 3.16 lakh of the 4.21 lakh Plus-I seat applicants in the state secured admission when the main allotment was completed. A total of 77,997 students have not joined schools even after being allotted seats.
“Based on the directions of the chief minister, a meeting of the representatives of various student organisations has been convened on Tuesday, primarily to discuss complaints of seat shortage in the Malappuram district. Further action, if needed, will be taken on the basis of the outcome of the discussions,” Sivankutty said.
In the Malappuram district, of the 74,840 applicants, 49,906 secured admission. Another 10,897 have not joined any schools after being allotted seats. The minister’s office also clarified that 11,083 seats were still vacant in government and aided schools in the district, besides 10,467 vacant seats in unaided schools in Malappuram.
Sivankutty said it was for the first time in the state’s history that Plus-I classes are commencing in June. While Plus-I classes began on July 5 last year, in 2022, the classes commenced on August 25.