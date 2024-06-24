Plus-I seat shortage: Kerala govt to hold talks with student outfits on June 25

General Education Minister V Sivankutty’s offer for talks came on the eve of the commencement of Plus-I classes in 2,076 schools on Monday. As per official statistics, 3.16 lakh of the 4.21 lakh Plus-I seat applicants in the state secured admission when the main allotment was completed. A total of 77,997 students have not joined schools even after being allotted seats.

“Based on the directions of the chief minister, a meeting of the representatives of various student organisations has been convened on Tuesday, primarily to discuss complaints of seat shortage in the Malappuram district. Further action, if needed, will be taken on the basis of the outcome of the discussions,” Sivankutty said.