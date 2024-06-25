Organ trade racket in Kerala: All kidney transplant beneficiaries found to be Indians

The racket facilitated 20 kidney transplantations over the past five years, with all the recipients hailing from the northern states, the police have found.

Sources in the police said the recipients, all of whom have been identified, belong to Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and Delhi. They said the probe will verify whether the recipients played any role in enticing the donors, who were lured by the racket to sell one of their kidneys for money.

“We will proceed after checking whether the recipients in any way persuaded people to sell their kidneys. We will then seek legal opinion on whether to book them or not,” said a source.

It is learnt the racket operated with the assistance of two Iranian hospitals and India-based middlemen, some of whom sold one of their kidneys and then turned agents on the lookout for potential donors.

The police team has also identified all the donors — they hail from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Kerala — and found some of them were cheated by the agents, who did not pay them the full amount offered initially, said sources.