Kerala's hidden crisis: Organ trafficking racket exposes rural financial distress

The story of Shameer, a youth from Thirunellayi, in Palakkad district, highlights the extent to which individuals will go to resolve financial woes. The only Keralite among the 20 people taken to Iran for organ harvesting, Shameer likely sold his kidney to settle his large debts. He had even conferred with his neighbours about his intention to sell his kidney for money. Shameer has been missing from his home village for a year. The racket, led by Sabith Nasar, a 30-year-old from Valapad, Thrissur, identified him and took him to Iran, according to police sources.

During his interrogation, Sabith revealed that he facilitated the travel of the 20 Indians to Iran. Shameer donated the kidney around seven months ago. When police tracked down Shameer, whose whereabouts were previously unknown, to Mangaluru, he was found to be in poor health, likely due to the lack of post-operative care. Shockingly, none of the donors received the necessary post-operative treatment, and some did not even receive the promised payment. According to Sabith, donors were paid up to Rs 6 lakh for an organ. However, police discovered that the mafia charged up to Rs 50 lakh from recipients in some cases.

The recruited donors were admitted to a private hospital in Iran, where they donated organs to suitable recipients. They were treated for three days at the hospital, followed by a 20-day stay in a flat before being flown back to India. Most donors were youths from Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Mullassery muddle

Now, with several residents of Mullassery grama panchayat, in Thrissur, alleging that they were cheated after donating organs, police believe that this has opened up a new front of the operations.

Financial hardships led families to fall prey to the racket. “In Mullassery panchayat alone, particularly in wards 13, 14, and 15, seven individuals underwent transplant surgeries in 2023, with five of them being women from financially backward families,” said C A Babu, former president of the panchayat.

“These surgeries took place while I was president, and the donors were from our neighbourhood. Most of them donated their kidneys,” he added.

Babu claimed that the necessary documents for organ transplant were arranged by the racket’s agents. “These donors needed permission and documents from local authorities to donate their organs, but they never approached me for any letters. I believe the agents took care of it,” Babu said.

Police action