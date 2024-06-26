Kerala Assembly passes resolution condemning irregularities in tests held by NTA

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the irregularities in the entrance exams, NEET and NET, conducted by the National Testing Agency and demanding that the Centre take urgent steps to address grievances of affected candidates.

Both the ruling LDF and the opposition Congress-led UDF were in agreement that the recently reported irregularities in the NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams call into question the National Testing Agency's (NTA) credibility and its competence to conduct such entrance tests.

They were also of the view that such incidents call into question the competence of the students or candidates who take these tests.

The issue was raised in the House by LDF MLA M Vijin who alleged that the Central government was responsible for the irregularities in the NEET exam.

He also claimed that the NEET results were announced on June 4, the same day as the Lok Sabha poll results, to divert attention from the outcome of the entrance test.

The issue raised by him was backed by the UDF which too blamed the Centre for the irregularities in the entrance tests.