Kerala government suspects conspiracy behind TP murder case remission row

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the eye of a storm over its alleged move to grant remission to T P Chandrasekharan murder convicts, the state government on Thursday asserted in the assembly that none of them were being considered for release, and said it suspected a political conspiracy behind the opposition charge.

The government suspended three officials of the Kannur central jail for including three convicts in TP murder case in the remission list. The suspension orders of joint superintendent K S Sreejith, assistant superintendent B G Arun and assistant prison officer O V Reghunath were issued by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan a few minutes before UDF raised the issue in the state assembly.

LSGD Minister M B Rajesh alleged a conspiracy behind the opposition charge that K K Rema MLA got a call seeking her view on granting remission to a fourth convict. “If anyone, who, even while drawing government salary, is working to help the UDF make political gains, the government will view it seriously.The government will look into this. Action against three officials was taken after proper examination,” Rajesh told reporters.