Kerala government suspects conspiracy behind TP murder case remission row

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the eye of a storm over its alleged move to grant remission to T P Chandrasekharan murder convicts, the state government on Thursday asserted in the assembly that none of them were being considered for release, and said it suspected a political conspiracy behind the opposition charge.
The government suspended three officials of the Kannur central jail for including three convicts in TP murder case in the remission list. The suspension orders of joint superintendent K S Sreejith, assistant superintendent B G Arun and assistant prison officer O V Reghunath were issued by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan a few minutes before UDF raised the issue in the state assembly.
LSGD Minister M B Rajesh alleged a conspiracy behind the opposition charge that K K Rema MLA got a call seeking her view on granting remission to a fourth convict. “If anyone, who, even while drawing government salary, is working to help the UDF make political gains, the government will view it seriously.The government will look into this. Action against three officials was taken after proper examination,” Rajesh told reporters.
Earlier, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan alleged in the House that even after the controversy erupted, police officials from Kolavalloor called up Rema on Wednesday night, seeking her view on granting remission to a fourth convict in TP case, ‘Trouser’ Manojan.
Rajesh, who spoke on behalf of the chief minister in the assembly, assured that none of the convicts in the case are being considered for remission. He said as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the government had decided to grant remission to prisoners in various jails. A list of prisoners was given by DG Prisons to government.
On June 3, the additional chief secretary (home) directed the prisons chief to submit a fresh list, as ineligible persons were included in the list. The Kannur jail superintendent seeking a report from the city police commissioner was not in line with the norms, he said.
‘TP case convicts not eligible to be considered for remission’
Explanation was sought from the jail superintendent in this regard, he said. As there is a standing High Court order against giving them remission for 20 years, TP case convicts are not eligible to be considered for remission, Rajesh added.
The incident had embarrassed the state government as the Opposition took up the matter in the assembly.
The UDF moved a notice on Tuesday seeking leave for an adjournment motion on the matter, which was turned down by Speaker A N Shamseer. On Thursday, the UDF attacked the government saying its action shows that there was indeed a move in this regard.