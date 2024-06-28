Kerala opposition walkout in assembly over allegations against P Jayarajan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition UDF on Friday walked out of the assembly after the Speaker denied permission for an adjournment motion over the allegations against Khadi Board vice-chairman, P Jayarajan. Former DYFI leader, Manu Thomas had recently alleged that Jayarajan and his son Jain Raj were involved in criminal activities.

Opposition Leader VD Satheesan said Manu's revelations were shocking and that the assembly should discuss it.

"The revelations exposed the nexus between politicians and criminals. The criminal activities supported by them include drug trafficking and gold smuggling," he said.