Kerala opposition walkout in assembly over allegations against P Jayarajan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition UDF on Friday walked out of the assembly after the Speaker denied permission for an adjournment motion over the allegations against Khadi Board vice-chairman, P Jayarajan. Former DYFI leader, Manu Thomas had recently alleged that Jayarajan and his son Jain Raj were involved in criminal activities.
Opposition Leader VD Satheesan said Manu's revelations were shocking and that the assembly should discuss it.
"The revelations exposed the nexus between politicians and criminals. The criminal activities supported by them include drug trafficking and gold smuggling," he said.
Local Self-Government Minister MB Rajesh requested the Speaker not to grant permission for the adjournment motion notice. He argued that the notice was based on rumours and allegations. Speaker AN Shamseer approved this and denied permission.
In his walkout address, Satheesan criticised the Speaker. He said the assembly was witnessing a trend in which matters against the government and the ruling party were not discussed in the assembly.
Manu Thomas had claimed that Jain Raj controlled gold smuggling gangs. He said he had raised the unbecoming activities of Jayarajan and people close to him with the Kannur district leadership of the CPM but in vain.