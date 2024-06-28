Manu Thomas raises allegations against Jayarajan again, says he is being targeted

On Thursday, Manu intensified his accusations against Jayarajan and his son, Jain Raj, through the media. “P Jayarajan’s Facebook post against me was to appease quotation groups. Jayarajan’s son, Jain Raj, coordinates gold smuggling gangs via various WhatsApp groups. He is also behind the Red Army Facebook page,” alleged Manu.

Meanwhile, Jayarajan’s supporters have rallied to threaten Manu. Akash Tillankeri, accused in the Shuhaib murder case, posted a threatening comment on Facebook under an old post by DYFI district treasurer K G Dileep. “It is good to remember that the party in Kannur doesn’t need much time to make Manu understand that he cannot shout out anything,” the comment read. It also mentioned that neither his supporters nor the media could protect him forever. Dileep later removed his post.

DCC demands CBI probe into allegations

Kannur DCC president Martin George has demanded a CBI probe into Manu’s revelations regarding CPM leaders’ links with gold smuggling and quotation groups. “The Pinarayi government appointed a person who was accused of having links with the gold smuggling gang as the chairman of the Youth Commission. What message is the CPM sending through this? “he asked.

CPM’s Kannur lobby has been torn apart by the rivalry between its leaders, said Martin during a press meet in Kannur.