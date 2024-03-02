Wayanad student suicide: Deterrents fail to rein in ragging

KOCHI: The death of Sidharth JS following a mob trial has snowballed into a row, especially over the involvement of SFI leaders. The incident also has many asking: Are anti-ragging cells set up in every college, effective deterrents against the social evil?

Not entirely, if one considers the numbers. As per the statistics on antiragging.in, a website managed by the Centre for Youth (C4Y), 63 complaints of ragging were registered in Kerala between April 2022 and March 1, 2024. Seven cases have been reported this year alone.

In Sidharth’s case, the college suspended 12 students after its anti-ragging cell found he was brutally beaten up days before his death. However, students from educational institutions across Ernakulam have raised concerns over the lack of an effective mechanism to address ragging. They say several cases go unreported as the matter is settled following the intervention of either the college management or the police.

In many cases, the complainants feel compelled to adhere to mediators’ suggestions due to concerns about the institute’s reputation and academic future of the students involved. If the issue turns political, interventions come from various quarters to settle the matter.