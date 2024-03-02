Wayanad student suicide: Deterrents fail to rein in ragging

KOCHI: The death of Sidharth JS following a mob trial has snowballed into a row, especially over the involvement of SFI leaders. The incident also has many asking: Are anti-ragging cells set up in every college, effective deterrents against the social evil?
Not entirely, if one considers the numbers. As per the statistics on antiragging.in, a website managed by the Centre for Youth (C4Y), 63 complaints of ragging were registered in Kerala between April 2022 and March 1, 2024. Seven cases have been reported this year alone.
In Sidharth’s case, the college suspended 12 students after its anti-ragging cell found he was brutally beaten up days before his death. However, students from educational institutions across Ernakulam have raised concerns over the lack of an effective mechanism to address ragging. They say several cases go unreported as the matter is settled following the intervention of either the college management or the police.
In many cases, the complainants feel compelled to adhere to mediators’ suggestions due to concerns about the institute’s reputation and academic future of the students involved. If the issue turns political, interventions come from various quarters to settle the matter.
T Asaf Ali, former Director General of Prosecution, says though there are rules and guidelines in place mandating stringent action against ragging, they have not been implemented effectively in the state.
“Provisions of Anti-Ragging Act aim to regulate the menace taking place inside colleges and hostels. In the latest case, the victim committed suicide and there were antemortem injuries. Hence offences under IPC, including Section 302 (murder) should be invoked,” says Asaf.
C4Y serves as the monitoring agency in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and UGC to support the National Ragging Prevention Programme across the nation.
Ragging cases in Kerala
2024 7 (till March 1)
2023 30
2022 26 (from April 1)
Source: antiragging.in
The 7 complaints of ragging in Kerala include those from Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, two engineering colleges under APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Government Law College, Thrissur under Calicut University, a private law college and an arts college under MG University.
Cong’s protest marches today
The Congress has decided to hold protest marches statewide on Saturday demanding the police to stop their lackadaisical attitude in the death of Sidharth. KSU held a protest march to the Secretariat on Friday. Tension prevailed in the march after protesters pushed the barricade in front of the main gate. The police used water cannons against them. Three KSU women activists were injured in the melee.
Judicial probe sought into death
The Save University Campaign Committee has demanded a judicial probe into the death of Sidharth. In a statement here, the committee alleged that the probe by the special investigation team won’t be able to bring out the truth. “The SFI has turned into a criminal gang which will put an end to the creative role of student politics on Kerala campuses,” said UCC chairman R S Sasikumar.