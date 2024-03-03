Corporate-controlled media failed in reporting accurately from war-torn Palestine: Kerala CM Vijayan

KOCHI: The corporate-controlled media has failed in delivering accurate news from war-torn Palestine and a similar influence can be witnessed in the Indian media as well, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday.

Inaugurating the three-day international media festival at the Kerala Media Academy here, Vijayan said at the global level, the policy of the media has greatly been to hide the atrocities of Israel.

"This is a time when media freedom is facing challenges across the world and in India as well. The world was in shock to know that over a hundred journalists lost their lives in the Israeli attack on Palestine's Gaza. Not just journalists, but women and children are also being murdered mercilessly," Vijayan said.

Palestine is a free country and Israel has made Gaza an open jail but the corporate media houses have managed to keep this fact from the rest of the world, the CM said.