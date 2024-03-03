INTERVIEW: ‘Artist is always a slave of audience’, says Kathakali maestro Kalamandalam Gopi Asan

Kalamandalam Gopi Asan epitomises the perfect blend of dancing prowess and elegant facial expressions. In a wide-ranging interview with TNIE, the Kathakali maestro talks about his initial days at Kalamandalam, the nuances of the classical dance form, his vision on how to make it acceptable to the new generation, the current condition in Kalamandalam, and much more.

Let’s begin from the period before you joined Kalamandalam…

I started learning Ottan Thullal at a kalari run by a famous Mana (Brahmin home) near my house. I learnt Thullal for around two years and performed at a few nearby temples. Later my Guru and father took me to Koodalloor Mana where I was inducted into the Kathakali class. After nearly a year, Kalamandalam Neelakandan Nambeesan helped me in getting admission at Kalamandalam. Poet Vallathol Narayana Menon gave me admission straight away in 1951.

Have heard that you once wanted to join the Army...

That was when I was learning Kathakali at Koodalloor Mana. The teacher used to punish us severely. I was only 11 years old. As it was unbearable, I ran away and wanted to join the Army. It was then that I experienced the kind of (communal)

harmony that existed in the state. There was a river to cross. I went to a Muslim man who was running a tea shop and asked how to cross the river. He took me to the shop and asked where I wanted to go. I said I wanted to join the Army. He laughed and said children would not get admission there. I was hungry and he gave me food. He also entrusted me to a person to take me safely back to Koodalloor Mana.

It is said there were two female students at the Mana’s kalari. Was it common for girls to learn Kathakali then?

There were two women — Sarojini and Narayanikutty — in my batch. But that was not uncommon. Women used to perform Kathakali at that time.

Were there women students at Kalamandalam then?

Girls were not given admission to Kalamandalam at that time. I changed this and admitted girls for the Kathakali course. As a member of the executive board, I suggested that girls should be admitted which was supported by other members. Now there is a women’s troupe and they are performing well.

Who were your Gurus?

Ramankutty Asan and Krishnan Kutty Warrier Asan taught me in the initial days. Later, Krishnankutty Warrier was replaced by Padmanabhan Nair Asan. Under his tutelage, I could hone my skills.