'People's safety prime importance for govt while tackling man-animal conflict': CM Pinarayi

KOCHI: The security of the people is the most important critiera in tackling the rising wild animal attacks, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Sunday.

At the 'Face to Face' programme with 2,000-odd representatives of the residential associations at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium here on Sunday, the Chief Minister also laid out the government's plans to tackle the drug menace, the rising crimes in cities like Kochi and the pollution caused by houseboats in Vembanad Lake.

Replying to concerns raised by a residential association from Wayanad, Pinarayi said the top priority for the government is to ensure the safety of the people living near the forest areas while dealing with the increasing wild animal attacks. He also said a ministerial delegation will soon visit the areas to take stock of the situation. Further, people's committees will be formed in local bodies that are situated on the forest fringes.

Regarding the rising incidents of crimes in the cities, he said the residents' associations should be able to maintain an accurate register of residents and visitors in each locality to prevent the occurrence of crime and the appearance of criminals in the area.

"Maintaining registers in flats and villas can help prevent crimes in the city. Residents associations should be sceptical and careful about the crimes and criminals. The authorities should be able to know the repeated appearance of strangers and unfamiliar vehicles. Also, if children are found in suspicious circumstances, it should be reported to the police," said Pinarayi.