On way to give lunch to husband, elderly woman succumbs to wild elephant attack in Kerala's Idukki

IDUKKI: A 70-year-old woman lost her life in a wild elephant attack in Kanjiraveli near Neriamangalam in Idukki on Monday, exactly a week after a 45-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was attacked and killed by a wild elephant in Munnar in the same district.

With this, a total of five deaths have been reported in Idukki due to wild elephant attacks in 2024.

As per the local officials, the deceased Indhira Ramakrishnan of Mundokkulathil house in Kanjiraveli was heading to her plantation to provide food for her husband, who was collecting arrowroot, when a wild elephant strayed into their farmland and attacked her.