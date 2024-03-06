Spotlight on human-animal conflict as Kerala switches to poll mode

KOCHI : The death of three people in wild animal attacks in two days has changed the poll narrative in Kerala with the Opposition UDF launching an intense agitation. With political parties switching to poll mode, the rising human - animal conflict has become a hot topic calling for a political debate. The statement of the Catholic Church that wild animals do not have voting rights, has conveyed the message and politicians have started flocking to the high ranges.

The repeated incidents of wild animal attacks have put the forest department under pressure and the forest minister has sought the cooperation of the departments of revenue and local self-government to address the issue. The forest department has only limited staff, and shortage of funds has been hampering efforts to mitigate the conflict.

“I have given instructions to distribute the compensation to the families of the victims within 24 hours. Vinod Kumar, the special officer appointed to monitor the conflict in Wayanad district, has been told to look into the issues in Kakkayam and Koorachund. Considering the demand of local residents I have directed forest officials to give permission to shoot the animals if needed. We will deploy more force including rapid response teams in the areas affected. Top-ranking officials will visit the area and analyse the situation. In Thrissur, the Chief Conservator of Forest will visit Vazhachal to take stock of the situation. The district collectors and police officers have been told to support the forest department in mitigating the conflict,” Forest Minister A K Saseendran told TNIE.

“Fear has gripped the high ranges. People are afraid of venturing out before daybreak and after nightfall. Wild animals are roaming the villages freely and the forest department has failed to ensure the safety of the villagers. People have stopped working on farmlands, and children are going to school in groups accompanied by parents. Many have migrated to towns leaving behind their assets due to fear of wild animals. It is an issue of the right to life, and we demand the wild animal that pose a threat to farmers should be killed,” said Kerala Independent Farmers Association chairman Alex Ozhukayil.

The Catholic Congress has demanded the government to demarcate the forest boundary and complete installation of fencing along the forest border immediately. “We have urged the government to ensure the availability of food and water inside the forest to stop wild animals from straying into human habitations. The families of the people who die in wild animal attacks should be provided a compensation of Rs 1 crore. The government should ensure the right to self protection for farmers,” said Catholic Congress Global director Fr Philip Kaviyil.