Sidharthan’s death reveals SFI’s 'gundagiri': Prominent Supreme Court lawyer Prashanth Bhushan

KOCHI: Prominent Supreme Court lawyer and activist, Prashanth Bhushan, has said that the death of Sidharthan J S, a student of Pookode Veterinary College, is a serious issue and illustrates the ‘gundagiri’, involving the cadres of SFI and CPM in Kerala. He was speaking at the programme ‘Vote n Talk’ organised by the Ernakulam Press Club on Saturday ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

“It is unfortunate that the police do not act with the kind of alacrity with which they have to act. This is unfortunately a problem that I am witnessing in the state. The CPM and its cadres have been violating rule of law, which is the same thing we are seeing at the Centre, where mobs are given free rein to do whatever they want to do. It is now being seen in Kerala how the cadres of the CPM and the SFI treat other people. This must be stopped,” he said.

He remarked that such incidents are happening more under the rein of the present Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. “It was not like this at the time of V S Achuthanandan,” he said.