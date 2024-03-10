Sunni organisation condemns Kerala CM’s Poonjar incident remarks

MALAPPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s remarks on the attack on a priest at the St Mary’s Forane Church in Poonjar, Kottayam, has become a major embarrassment for the CPM, which is eyeing the Muslim vote bank in the ensuing elections to the Lok Sabha.

The issue took an unexpected turn at a time when the CPM is pinning hopes on the disenchantment among the Muslim community towards Congress. But the party was suddenly pushed to the defence mode with many Muslim organisations condemning the remark, saying it amounts to echoing the propaganda of anti-Muslim elements in the state.

The priest faced the attack for objecting to high-speed driving on church premises. A total of 27 students were charged with attempt to murder, with 10 of them being minors. It was fringe outfits like the SDPI that cried foul over the CM’s remark initially, but it was taken up by mainstream organisations later.

Much to the CPM’s dismay, Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema, the Sunni organisation which is reportedly coming closer to the party, also joined the issue condemning Pinarayi. In the editorial in its mouthpiece