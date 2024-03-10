Sunni organisation condemns Kerala CM’s Poonjar incident remarks

MALAPPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s remarks on the attack on a priest at the St Mary’s Forane Church in Poonjar, Kottayam, has become a major embarrassment for the CPM, which is eyeing the Muslim vote bank in the ensuing elections to the Lok Sabha.
The issue took an unexpected turn at a time when the CPM is pinning hopes on the disenchantment among the Muslim community towards Congress. But the party was suddenly pushed to the defence mode with many Muslim organisations condemning the remark, saying it amounts to echoing the propaganda of anti-Muslim elements in the state.
The priest faced the attack for objecting to high-speed driving on church premises. A total of 27 students were charged with attempt to murder, with 10 of them being minors. It was fringe outfits like the SDPI that cried foul over the CM’s remark initially, but it was taken up by mainstream organisations later.
Much to the CPM’s dismay, Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema, the Sunni organisation which is reportedly coming closer to the party, also joined the issue condemning Pinarayi. In the editorial in its mouthpiece
‘Suprabhatham’ on Saturday, Samastha said that the CM’s statement has come as a surprise to the secular society. The editorial accused him of aligning with communalists who interpret matters through a religious lens. “Rather than recognising it as the wrongdoing of a small group of students, highlighting their Muslim identity is akin to adopting the tactic of the Sangh Parivar,” the editorial said.
‘Suprabhatham’ said Islamophobia is the style of functioning of fascists. Adding anti-Islamic element to everything is the poisonous weapon used by Sangh Parivar.
“Should the CM also behave in such a manner,” asked the editorial.
The editorial added that the CM’s remark was based on hearsay and the reports submitted by the police. Raising doubts that the remark was an attempt to appease some sections, the editorial said Pinarayi should have apologised to the Muslim community
It may be recalled that during a face-to-face programme with the leaders of minority communities, the CM condemned the incident at the church. “What hooliganism was shown there (at the church by the students)? The vehicle was being driven towards the priest. When we say it’s a group of young people, don’t we expect individuals from all sections to be present? However, there were only Muslims among them. It is not the case of singling out a specific group,” the CM said, adding that the police did not intentionally arrest a particular section of students.
Meanwhile, the MSF, the student wing of the IUML, burned the CM in effigy in protest in Malappuram on Saturday.