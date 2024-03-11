Govt agencies also responsible for Varkala accident: Kerala Tourism director

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tourism director P B Nooh, set to file his report on the collapse of the floating bridge at the Papanasam beach in Varkala, has said that the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) and the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Council cannot wash their hands of the incident. Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas had said action will be taken on the basis of the findings of the director.

The report is expected to shed light on whether the firm that was operating the bridge committed any lapses while implementing safety measures. A source said the report also will come clear on the aspect of whether the operators had ignored any high-tide warning.

Nooh said the firm that is running the project on contract is not alone responsible for ensuring safety and the DTPC and Promotion Council also have a role in it.