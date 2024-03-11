Govt agencies also responsible for Varkala accident: Kerala Tourism director

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tourism director P B Nooh, set to file his report on the collapse of the floating bridge at the Papanasam beach in Varkala, has said that the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) and the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Council cannot wash their hands of the incident. Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas had said action will be taken on the basis of the findings of the director.
The report is expected to shed light on whether the firm that was operating the bridge committed any lapses while implementing safety measures. A source said the report also will come clear on the aspect of whether the operators had ignored any high-tide warning.
Nooh said the firm that is running the project on contract is not alone responsible for ensuring safety and the DTPC and Promotion Council also have a role in it.
The DTPC and the Promotion Council had earlier pinned the blame on the Andaman-based firm, which was operating the bridge. The mishap occurred on Saturday when visitors were walking on the bridge that was about 100m long, despite high-tide alerts from the National Institute of Ocean Technology.
Riyas answerable: Satheesan
Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said the tourism minister is answerable for the collapse of the bridge that was built just two months ago.
He alleged that numerous projects were being carried out in the Tourism Department by flouting norms and the opposition is scrutinising them.
“Those who created a din over the Palarivattom bridge should answer for what had happened in Varkala,” he said.
MP demands judicial inquiry
Attingal MP Adoor Prakash demanded a judicial inquiry on the alleged corruption in the running of the floating bridge. “The government should make it clear whether they had implemented the project to help a private agency,” he said.