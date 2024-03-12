Congress leadership elated over warm response to K Muraleedharan, Shafi Parambil

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two days after announcing the final list of candidates for LS polls, the Congress state leadership feels it stands vindicated by the public response to Thrissur and Vadakara candidates, K Muraleedharan and Shafi Parambil.

It was K Jayanth, KPCC general secretary, who mooted the idea to shift Muraleedharan to Thrissur and bring in Shafi to Vadakara, which was implemented by K C Venugopal, AICC general secretary (organisation).

Moreover, the leadership was apprehensive of chances of cross-voting in Vadakara if Muraleedharan is fielded again in the constituency.

When Muraleedharan packed his bags from Vadakara, there were touching moments which forced him not to say a proper farewell before his voters. But his fears were unwarranted as the reception he received in Thrissur on Sunday was overwhelming.

With Padmaja Venugopal casting serious aspersions against incumbent Thrissur MP T N Prathapan and his loyalists in the local DCC, the onus fell on them to ensure a grand welcome to Muraleedharan.