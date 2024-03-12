K Muraleedharan clocks a strike rate of 50, against sibling Padmaja Venugopal's 0

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Siblings Padmaja Venugopal and K Muraleedharan are hogging the limelight after the former joined the BJP raising its poll prospects in Thrissur, and the Congress, in a masterstroke, nullified the move by shifting the latter from Vadakara to the cultural capital, that was once the political playground of their late father K Karunakaran.

Muraleedharan has so far contested 12 elections (seven to Lok Sabha and five to the state assembly), as a Congress, Democratic Indira Congress (DIC) and NCP candidate and won six and lost six. He lost three out of five elections to the state assembly. Muraleedharan’s performance in LS elections is slightly better - he won four out of seven elections to the lower house of Parliament. Padmaja contested three elections, and lost all three.