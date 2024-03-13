Kerala: Rubber Board to explore export options to stimulate domestic market

KOTTAYAM: In a glimmer of hope for rubber farmers hurt by the stagnant domestic rate, the price of natural rubber in international markets has started having a positive impact on the rate back home. As the international rubber price surpassed Rs 200 per kg, its domestic rate saw a significant rise in the past couple of days. On Tuesday, the rate was Rs 175 per kg in the Kottayam market.

Now, as pressure mounts on it to align domestic prices with the international market, the Rubber Board has initiated efforts to stimulate exports.

It will convene a meeting with exporters and firms under it at its head office at 11 am on Friday where it will assess the current market situation and explore export opportunities, particularly for different grades of sheet rubber.

TNIE had on March 9 reported about farmers’ demands that the board promote exports to strengthen the domestic market. The stagnant domestic price of rubber despite a rise in global rates has become a key topic of discussion ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.