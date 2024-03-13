Kerala: Stretched to buy electricity, KSEB calls for judicious peak-hours usage

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Reeling under a severe financial crisis, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is now forced to purchase power worth a whopping Rs 16-20 crore daily to meet peak-hours demand. And with the daily power consumption crossing 100 million units amid rising mercury levels, the board has urged consumers to use power with care, especially during evenings.

While power for day-time use is being purchased at less than Rs 6 per unit, the price of power purchased from the Power Exchange to meet the peak-hours demand in the evening has gone up beyond Rs 16 per unit.

“While there has been a 7.64% growth in power consumption nationally this fiscal, Kerala has registered an 11% growth,” a KSEB official told TNIE. “This has happened as the electric vehicle penetration in Kerala has been high. Also, consumers are depending on air-conditioners to beat the heat. Things are looking bleak as the KSEB is struggling with financial issues. Hence, we are urging the public to use power judiciously.”