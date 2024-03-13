SC Collegium dismisses remarks of Centre & Kerala govt, recommends two judges for High Court

KOCHI: In an extraordinary step, the Supreme Court Collegium dismissed the remarks of the Department of Justice under the Centre and the Kerala government on two separate candidates and recommended their elevation as judges of the Kerala High Court.

The Department of Justice had remarked in the file that “Manoj P M is considered to be a CPM sympathiser. He was appointed as government pleader in 2010 and 2016-2021 by the LDF Government.” Similarly, the state government had made an adverse remark on the professional competence of Manu S, deputy solicitor general, stating that it “is viewed average”.

In Manoj’s case, the Collegium said the input that the candidate is considered to be a CPM sympathiser is “extremely vague”.

“Even otherwise, the mere fact that the candidate has had a political background may not be a sufficient reason in all cases. For example, in the recent past, an Advocate has been appointed as a Judge of the High Court though she was an office bearer of a political party before her elevation,” the Collegium said.