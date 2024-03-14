After Padmaja Venugopal, more Congress leaders from Kerala join BJP

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Days after Congress political affairs committee member Padmaja Venugopal’s entry into the BJP, more leaders from the grand old party followed in her path.

On Thursday, at the BJP’s Thiruvananthapuram parliament office, former Kerala Sports Council president at the time of the last UDF government and veteran sports star Padmini Thomas and two district Congress general secretaries received saffron party membership from the state president K Surendran with a slew of local workers.

Along with Padmini Thomas who had won a silver medal in the 1982 Asian Games, her son Dany John Selvan also took membership of the BJP. The two DCC general secretaries who joined the BJP are Thampanoor Satheesh and Udayan. Their shift to the BJP could hit the Congress in the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency.