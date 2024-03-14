BJP in Kerala confident of roping in more Congress leaders

As the battleline has been drawn for the LS polls in the state, the BJP is jubilant that it could wean away some prominent faces from the UDF and field them as candidates. The highlight of BJP's LS candidate list in Kerala is the inclusion of four former Congress leaders Anil Antony, C Raghunath, former VC of Calicut University, M Abdul Salam, and former Pathanamthitta DCC general secretary Baiju Kalasala.

Of these, Anil Antony, son of Congress patriarch A K Antony, was the big catch for the BJP. Before leaving Congress, Anil was a national coordinator of the party's social media wing.

In the 2019 general elections he was the digital media coordinator of Congress in Kerala. In the 2021 state assembly elec- tion also he was in charge of the social media wing. BJP has fielded Anil Antony in Pathanamthitta, one of its 'A' class constituencies.

C Raghunath, former Kannur DCC general secretary, was associated with the Congress for five decades. He was chosen by Congress to take on Pinarayi Vijayan in the 2021 assembly election in Dharmadom. Raghunath is the BJP candidate in Kannur this time.