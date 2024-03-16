‘Kerala CM Pinarayi shedding crocodile tears over CAA’, alleges senior Congress leader

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been shedding crocodile tears over the Citizenship Amendment Act keeping electoral gains in mind, alleged senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala.

A day after Pinarayi blamed the Congress leadership for its silence on CAA, the Congress campaign committee chairman shot back saying it was Pinarayi who sabotaged the joint agitation against the CAA in 2019.

Pinarayi tried to suppress the agitations against CAA far worse than what UP CM Yogi Adityanath did, he said. Chennithala recalled that it was he, in his capacity as the then Leader of Opposition, who urged the chief minister to launch a joint agitation.