IUML and Muslim groups in Kerala object to holding Lok Sabha elections on Friday

KOZHIKODE: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and several other Muslim organisations have raised an objection to holding the Lok Sabha elections in Kerala on a Friday.
As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission (EC), Kerala will go to polls on April 26, Friday.
IUML state general secretary PMA Salam said holding the election on a Friday will cause problems for believers. He said the party will bring the issue to the attention of the EC.
The Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation (SKSSF) has also expressed concern over holding the election on Friday. In a statement issued in Kozhikode on Saturday, SKSSF state secretariat asked the EC to postpone the election to another day. It said conducting elections on Friday will cause inconvenience to people from the Muslim community deputed on poll duty or as booth agents of political parties to participate in Friday juma prayers.
Meanwhile, the Wisdom Islamic Organisation has asked the state government to officially demand the EC to hold the elections in Kerala and Tamil Nadu on some other day, citing inconvenience of believers. State president P N Abdul Latheef Madani said all secular forces should put pressure on the poll panel to change the date of elections.