IUML and Muslim groups in Kerala object to holding Lok Sabha elections on Friday

KOZHIKODE: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and several other Muslim organisations have raised an objection to holding the Lok Sabha elections in Kerala on a Friday.

As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission (EC), Kerala will go to polls on April 26, Friday.

IUML state general secretary PMA Salam said holding the election on a Friday will cause problems for believers. He said the party will bring the issue to the attention of the EC.