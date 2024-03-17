Kerala CM Pinarayi trying to appease BJP with his questions on CAA: LoP Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, has said that the narrative of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPM has been wrong about Congress remaining silent on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He also replied to the chief minister who had raised a slew of questions the other day on CAA.
Satheesan replied to many pertinent questions including political queries posed by Pinarayi on the absence of Rahul Gandhi during the protest in 2019. Regarding the question on where did Rahul Gandhi go during the CAA protests, Satheesan raised a doubt whether Pinarayi was posing as a BJP worker as that was how he sounded.
“Pinarayi has come up with questions which the BJP leadership has not raised. It’s quite clear who he is trying to appease. Rahul Gandhi was in the forefront of the protest on CAA led by Congress. The videos of the protests and news related to the CAA can be seen in Google,” said Satheesan.
He also cast serious aspersions against Pinarayi citing that he along with the CPM leadership has been on a panic mode fearing setback in the Lok Sabha election which has prompted him to raise questions against the Congress. Satheesan said that if such a question was raised by CPM secretary or LDF convener, who had lent his tongue to the BJP, he would not have any doubt.
“But it’s a disgrace when Pinarayi comes up with baseless allegations when he is the chief minister of the state. It should be recalled that Jairam Ramesh, AICC general secretary (communication) had come out with the party’s stand on CAA”, added Satheesan.
He also reminded Pinarayi how the Congress had fought for Alan and Thaha who were charged with UAPA cases by the Left government.
LDF govt has no idea on apt time for ration card mustering
Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has sent a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil seeking urgent intervention to resolve the issues pertaining to ration card mustering.
While highlighting the travails of ration card holders who had to return home empty handed due to technical glitches, Satheesan claimed. The LDF government has no idea about when the mustering can be initiated among the 1.54 ration card holders who hold yellow and pink cards. Efforts should be taken to ensure that there is a server backup, said Satheesan.