Kerala CM Pinarayi trying to appease BJP with his questions on CAA: LoP Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, has said that the narrative of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPM has been wrong about Congress remaining silent on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He also replied to the chief minister who had raised a slew of questions the other day on CAA.

Satheesan replied to many pertinent questions including political queries posed by Pinarayi on the absence of Rahul Gandhi during the protest in 2019. Regarding the question on where did Rahul Gandhi go during the CAA protests, Satheesan raised a doubt whether Pinarayi was posing as a BJP worker as that was how he sounded.

“Pinarayi has come up with questions which the BJP leadership has not raised. It’s quite clear who he is trying to appease. Rahul Gandhi was in the forefront of the protest on CAA led by Congress. The videos of the protests and news related to the CAA can be seen in Google,” said Satheesan.