‘Musical chairs’ at Thampi birthday celebration lifts political spirits in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “I’ve taken your chair,” a smiling Rajeev Chandrasekhar quipped, turning to Shashi Tharoor, as the latter returned to his seat after a short speech (The NDA candidate for Thiruvananthapuram seat had in fact moved to the UDF contender’s seat to have a quick chat with General Education V Sivankutty.

As the remark triggered guffaws, a beaming Tharoor returned the favour: “That’s fine. You can take ‘this’ chair!” implying that he’s not going to give up his sitting seat. Amid the peels of laughter, the LDF candidate, Pannyan Raveendran, watched everything unfold – a few seats away.

On the day the general election schedule was announced, the capital witnessed a musical chair of sorts, as the three prominent candidates for Thiruvananthapuram constituency came together for the 84th birthday celebration of veteran port and lyricist Sreekumaran Thampi.

A slew of prominent personalities, including ISRO chairman S Somanath, was also present on the dais at Sree Chitra Home.